Anoka-Ramsey Community College and Anoka Technical College are preparing for a safe return to fall semester, which starts Aug. 24. In addition, tuition at both schools is frozen for fall semester to remain at the same rate as last year, offering one of the most affordable options for higher education in Minnesota.
“Higher education is an investment in your future – that fact remains unchanged,” said Kent Hanson, president of Anoka Tech and Anoka-Ramsey. “Our committed faculty and staff are finding creative ways to engage students in exceptional teaching and learning while prioritizing health and safety, and continuing to offer a robust, flexible course schedule.”
Anoka Tech course plan
Anoka Tech serves more than 2,500 students and features career and technical education opportunities for those interested in becoming an essential worker. With curriculum centered on hands-on learning, the college plans to offer some programs completely online this fall, while maintaining the active learning experiences required in technical courses. Other programs will feature online lectures with on-campus, socially-distanced instruction in lab spaces. Anoka Tech will continue to closely adhere to state and federal guidance related to health and safety.
Virtual visits with college representatives are available at http://www.anokatech.edu/visit.
Anoka-Ramsey course plan
Anoka-Ramsey serves more than 12,000 students at its two campuses in Cambridge and Coon Rapids, and offers hundreds of courses and programs that transfer to four-year universities. The fall 2020 instruction will primarily be delivered online or in a hybrid format, with some on-campus, socially-distanced instruction. Anoka-Ramsey will also continue to closely adhere to state and federal guidance related to health and safety.
Virtual visits with college representatives are available at http://www.anokaramsey.edu/visit.
Both colleges offer a wide array of student services for remote and on-campus learning that support student success and strengthen a connected learning community. Students can request a computer to be loaned to them to ensure they have full access to the right technology to complete their coursework.
