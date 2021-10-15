Sgt. John Rice VFW Post 6316 and Quilts of Valor Grateful Hearts Chapter of Anoka presented nine local veterans with Quilts of Valor at a ceremony Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine, located within Tom Ryan Park.
Veterans were presented with quilts by Grateful Hearts members Paul Evenson and Linda Novotny. The veterans who received Quilts of Valor included Dale Strike (Navy, 1965-1972), Robert Barbero (Army, 1965-1967), Josh Brank (Army, 1995-2003), Michael Nichols (Army, 1963-1966), Shelley Solheid (Army, 1985-1989), Robert Rickard (Army, 1968-1971), John Skelbred (Army, 2003-2010), Bob Maehren (Air Force, 1964-1968), and Jerome Jerve (Marines, 1966-1968).
The quilts were made by Evenson, Novotny and 30 other members of the Grateful Hearts Chapter. The group has made over 550 quilts for local veterans since 2014.
“The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” Novotny said.
To nominate a veteran to receive a quilt, visit qovf.org.
