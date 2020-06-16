Anoka police are investigating a reported armed robbery, assault and auto theft that led to a car chase Monday afternoon.
Just after 1:30 p.m. June 15, officers responded to a 911 call in the 500 block Madison Street on a report that the caller had just been robbed, her friend assaulted and her car stolen.
The victim told police four males approached her and her friend in a parking lot and one displayed what the victim believed to be a flare gun, threatened to shoot the victim, assaulted the friend and left in the victim’s car.
While police were on scene, officers from another law enforcement agency found the victim’s stolen car traveling east on Highway 10. When officers attempted to stop the car, the driver fled at high speed, passing other vehicles on the shoulder, according to police. The officers stopped pursuing.
Another law enforcement agency located the car and followed it to Minneapolis, where the driver left the area on foot, police say. Officers searched the area but did not find the driver.
