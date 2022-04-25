Police siren
File photo

A man who was reportedly shot in Anoka April 23 was transported to a hospital for gunshot wounds, according to the Anoka Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on West Main Street around 4:26 a.m. April 23. Upon arrival, law enforcement found a man with gunshot wounds outside of the building.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries and, as of April 23, his condition is unknown.

Anoka Police and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the matter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.