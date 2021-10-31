The Anoka City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit Oct. 18 that will allow an Andover church to move into the former Taylor Funeral Home at 850 E. Main St.
The main building, which has been vacant for years, has two levels with approximately 12,000 square feet of floor space and sits on about 1 acre of land with 65 marked parking spaces, according to city staff reports.
Immanuel Church, an Orthodox Presbyterian Church that currently meets in the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Andover, doesn’t plan to make exterior changes to the building except to perform needed maintenance.
Last month the City Council unanimously approved the church’s request to amend the zoning code to allow churches by conditional use permit in subdistrict 3 of the East Main Street mixed use zoning district. The subdistrict covers only a few blocks, and churches were already allowed by conditional use permit in the rest of the East Main Street mixed use district.
