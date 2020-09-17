Anoka businesses and nonprofits affected by the coronavirus pandemic may be eligible for grants through a new program by the city of Anoka.
Last week the City Council approved the use of $300,000 of its $1.4 million in federal coronavirus relief act funds for a grant program that will award up to $10,000 to eligible small businesses and nonprofits in the city.
To qualify, businesses must have had 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees as of Jan. 1, 2020, and must demonstrate financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.
Anoka’s program mirrors that of Anoka County and is intended to provide further help to businesses that need it. Businesses may qualify for $10,000 from the city, even if they already received funds from the county program, as long as the money isn’t for the same expenses.
“If you have $20,000 (in expenses) that qualify, you can do another 10,000 through us, as long as it’s not double dipping,” Anoka’s housing and redevelopment manager Darin Berger said.
The grant is designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses and nonprofits “to keep their employees on the payroll, provide for economic assistance with operating expenses and promote overall economic stability to those businesses facing the impacts of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The deadline to apply is Friday, Oct. 9.
The City Council will have a final discussion regarding applications Oct. 19, and grant checks will go out the next week.
Businesses and nonprofits can apply online at tinyurl.com/y4gn6pm8. Click on “Create an account to view funding opportunities and apply for funding.”
