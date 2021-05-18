The Anoka City Council June 7 will have to reexamine its decision to dissolve the Human Rights Commission.
Earlier this year the council voted 3-2 to disband the commission after a 4-1 vote last August to keep the long-dormant entity. But five residents successfully gathered enough signatures on a referendum petition to force the council to reconsider the issue. Under the process laid out by the City Charter, the petition sponsors needed to gather signatures from 353 registered Anoka voters (3% of registered voters as of last November). They turned in 400 signatures, and city staff verified 380, according to Assistant City Manager Amy Oehlers.
When the council meets June 7, it will have the opportunity to uphold or reverse its decision on the Human Rights Commission. If the council upholds its decision, the question will go to voters. In that case, the council will choose whether to have a special election or wait until the 2022 general election.
