Anoka’s spring recycling drop-off event takes place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 24, at the Public Works facility, 501 Pierce St. in Anoka.
This event is open to residents within Anoka County and small businesses within the city of Anoka.
Some fees apply. For full details on fees and what is accepted or not accepted, download the event flyer at tinyurl.com/5xx23xac. Carpet is no longer accepted at this event.
The city is also accepting:
• Paper to be shredded for free (limit five bags or boxes per customer).
• Clothing donations for the Anoka High School Alpine ski team (no socks, underwear or soiled items).
• Books for upcycling (no magazines, cookbooks, encyclopedias or textbooks).
Call the city recycling manager at 763-576-2725 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.