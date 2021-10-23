Anoka High School invites military veterans and the larger community to its annual Veterans Day Assembly, Thursday, Nov. 11 from 9:22 a.m. to 10:07 a.m.
Veterans, active and retired, are invited to share a service photograph to be included in a slide show as part of the assembly. Include the year of Anoka High School graduation, name, rank, service branch and current location serving, if applicable. Send this information to Colleen.Neary@ahschools.us. Photos will be accepted through Thursday, Nov. 4.
This year’s keynote speaker is Lt. Cmdr. Steve Merrick. He is a retired U.S. Naval officer and a 1972 Anoka High School graduate. He will be celebrating his 50th high school reunion this year.
Principal Mike Farley, a Navy veteran, will also address students and the wider community.
National Honors Society President Nichole Jacquez and Student Council President Sydney Young will make presentations, informing attendees about the flag, recognizing veterans and explaining the wreath-laying ceremony. Band, choir and orchestra ensembles will perform multiple numbers. Taps will be played by students Alex Hegseth and Cooper Lindberg.
Masks are recommended but not required at the ceremony.
