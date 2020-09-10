The Anoka-Hennepin School District welcomed students back to school this week, though classes have been delayed.
Under restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the district held a socially-distanced welcome week Sept. 8-11 for students to gather supplies and get their photos taken.
Outside high schools around the district families lined up to enter the buildings Sept. 8. Access was delayed between each entrant, giving enough space to maintain social distancing.
Once inside, students could follow signs indicating where they should go. Students were able to pick up Chromebooks, musical instruments, books and other school supplies ahead of a two-week distance learning period for high schools and middle schools.
