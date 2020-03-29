*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
Anoka-Hennepin students will return to class, but not their classrooms, Monday, March 30.
From March 25-27 Anoka-Hennepin distributed more than 13,000 Chromebooks to students, which were prepared by staff the week before, according to the school district.
Classes in grades four through 12 will be as technology-based as possible, Superintendent David Law said. Kindergarten through third-grade students will receive their lessons mostly through paper packets.
“That’s how we’re starting, only because we didn’t have one-to-one technology for all 38,000 students,” Law said.
Lower grades may move away from packet-based education as the district determines how many of those students have access to necessary technology.
“We’re realizing somewhere between 20-50% of our parents already have technology,” Law said.
The primary platform kids will be using to learn is Google Classroom, because students in the district each receive a Google account, Law said.
Teachers will provide a daily lesson that students can check online to get direct instruction and activities. Those activities may range from assigned reading and writing prompts for seniors in English to a series of exercises to practice in physical education.
“We don’t have a state-approved e-learning platform, because part of that was the assumption that every student could access technology, but many of our curriculums have an online component,” Law said.
The district was considering moving toward one-to-one technology ratios, in part to eliminate the need for computer labs, Law said. When the district furnished a computer lab with 35 computers it would cost around $22,000 all together. Now the district can get about 66 Chromebooks for the same price, Law said.
Students won’t be expected to be hooked up to a computer for the length of a regular school day. The district intends to provide flexibility as families figure out how to stay afloat during the pandemic.
“Some families, in order to maintain their work, are using their older siblings to babysit their younger siblings,” Law said. “That means my ninth-grader isn’t available to do their school work until 2 p.m., because they’re going to be helping the first-grader do schoolwork in the morning.”
The school is working to get between 850 and 1,000 hot spots for families that don’t have internet connections, Law said. He hopes the district will be able to provide at least 95% of families with online resources, with the remainder going to packet-driven education.
Most special education students participate in general education classes with some support, Law said. Special education paraprofessionals and teachers are working on determining which students will need what support for digital education.
“The Department of Education is saying there is an awful lot that needs to be reevaluated in special education and there might not be enough time while we’re shut down,” Law said. “Even if we’re shut down until June, that might not be enough time to redefine what a digital special education looks like in a public setting.”
Law was optimistic that the district will continue to work out the kinks in its plan as time goes on, saying, “Our first plan won’t our best plan or our final plan.”
“Many districts can’t contemplate going online (even) with a year’s planning, but necessity is the mother of invention,” Law added. “We’re doing it, and I appreciate the patience of our community as we do the best we can to provide the highest quality education we can in the short turnaround.”
