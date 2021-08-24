The Anoka-Hennepin School District will require masks this school year for grades K-6.
The School Board amended the mask policy Aug. 23 to require universal indoor masking for everyone in grades K-6, including teachers and support staff, according to the district website. This policy is effective only when weekly case rates in Anoka or Hennepin counties are greater than 15 per 10,000 residents, per the Minnesota Department of Health.
The district will provide updates, if any, each Friday after the Department of Health publishes its weekly report of cases per 10,000 residents. Updates will be posted online at ahschools.us/covid-19.
The district still recommends the use of masks for students in seventh through twelfth grade, but they are not required. This could be reconsidered if cases continue to increase, according to the district website.
Masks are required for student transportation, per federal requirement.
Students will return to school Sept. 7 for full, five-day weeks, except for those who are taking online classes through Anoka-Hennepin Virtual Academy. For those interested in switching to distance learning, visit ahschools.us/virtualacademy.
Testing and vaccinations are not currently required by the district.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 are recommended to quarantine for 10 days. If you’re asymptomatic, that’s 10 days from the positive test date. Otherwise it’s 10 days from the first symptoms.
Families are also asked to notify the district if a student tests positive. The district won’t conduct any contract tracing unless deemed necessary, according to the district website.
