Anoka-Hennepin School District Superintendent David Law was recently appointed to serve on the American Association of School Administrators Governing Board, representing region three.
Region three includes Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan.
The Minnesota Association of School Administrators chose Law for the role. He’ll serve a three-year term on the national governing board.
American Association of School Administrators Governing Board members represent their home state on the board and report the work of the board to their home state affiliate.
Through the Governing Board, elected representatives have a voice in decision-making for the association.
The board meets two times a year, with the first meeting held in conjunction with association’s Federal Advocacy Conference held in July. The second meeting is held in conjunction with the organization’s national conference on education in February.
Law, who was named the 2019-20 Superintendent of the Year by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, has served as superintendent of Anoka-Hennepin schools since 2014.
A district alumnus, Law graduated from Coon Rapids High School in 1987. From there he earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Hamline University in Saint Paul, and then a law degree from William Mitchell College of Law, also in Saint Paul. He completed his superintendent’s licensure at the University of Minnesota.
During his educational career, Law has been a teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent.
