Anoka-Hennepin Schools has announced it plans to start the 2020-21 school year with a hybrid learning model, a system that uses a combination of in-person school and learning at home. The direction follows guidance from state leaders on Thursday, July 30.
The Minnesota Safe Learning Plan allows schools to open in one of three formats depending on public health data, specifically COVID-19 cases by county over 14 days. Using an initial review of the most recent data and the trends in the number of cases in both Anoka and Hennepin counties, Anoka-Hennepin is planning to open schools in the hybrid model at 50% capacity for all preschool through 12th-grade students. The district says it will continue to evaluate the most current data on COVID-19 cases to guide decision making on any learning format changes. Anoka-Hennepin parents/guardians will also have the option to select distance learning for their student(s).
In a hybrid learning model, Anoka-Hennepin kindergarten through 12th-grade students will attend school in person two days per week and through the virtual learning model three days per week. The district says specific days for each student and family will be known no later than Friday, Aug. 14, as the district balances transportation and classroom needs.
More information and answers to frequently asked questions are at ahschools.us/COVID-19. Parents can reach out to health@ahschools.us with any questions or concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.