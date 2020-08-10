An Anoka-Hennepin School District staff member is returning to her seat in a state nutritional organization.
Nutrition Chair Faith Ford was reappointed to the Minnesota School Nutrition Association’s Executive Board Development Committee, which was installed during a virtual meeting Aug. 3. Typically members are recognized during the organization’s Annual Conference in August, which was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Other appointed positions include new Education Chair Michele Hawkinson, of Tracy School District, and new Public Policy Chair Brenton Lexvold, of Red Wing School District. Also returning are Minnesota State Agency Representative Debra Lukkonen, of Minnesota Department of Education, and Member Services Chair Loriann Landowski, of Foley Public Schools.
“These dedicated school nutrition professionals exemplify the committed members we work with every day, they have proven records of leadership and dedication to the health and well-being of our state’s students,” Minnesota School Nutrition Association Executive Director Sharon Maus said in a statement. “We are extremely proud of everyone who ran for these positions and appreciate that we have such a talented group of individuals to lead us into an unprecedented school year with unique challenges.”
Founded in 1956 the association is a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that all children have access to healthy meals and nutrition education in Minnesota.
