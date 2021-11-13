The Anoka-Hennepin School District is looking for five community members to join its Community Curriculum Advisory Committee next year.
The district says the process for review and comment on curriculum provided in the district is expanding, and the district’s Community Curriculum Advisory Committee, composed of parents, guardians and employees, will add community representatives this school year.
Interested community members are invited to apply at bit.ly/2Y8ZaJw.
The advisory committee’s purpose is to:
• Review preK-12 curriculum, assessment and instructional programming through a community lens.
• Review proposed changes to curriculum, assessment and instructional programming including new resources, courses, programs and assessments, among other tasks.
• Provide input and feedback to the School Board on proposed curriculum changes.
The committee currently includes parents and guardians of elementary, middle and high school students representing each high school attendance area in the district.
Beginning in January, this committee will open up five positions for volunteer community members. These positions are intended for community members without current students enrolled in any Anoka-Hennepin school. This is a two-year term.
The committee meets monthly throughout the year to preview adoptions and standards changes as they are considered through the system.
Meetings are scheduled 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the following Thursdays: Jan. 20; Feb. 17; March 24; April 21 and May 19 at the Anoka-Hennepin Educational Service Center, 2727 N. Ferry St., Anoka.
Contact Kim Allen, secondary director of curriculum, instruction and assessment at 765-506-1135 or via email at Kimberly.pavlovich@ahschools.us with any questions.
Applications must be submitted no later than Dec. 6 at 4 p.m.
