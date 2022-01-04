The Anoka-Hennepin School Board reviewed and approved emergency revisions to the 2021-22 school year Dec. 13 as a strategy to address system needs related to staffing shortages and to allow staff the opportunity to catch up and better prepare to support students.
The calendar revisions involve three days to come in the 2021-22 school year:
Friday, Feb. 18, will transition from an in-person learning day to:
• Elementary school (K-5): Staff planning day, no students.
• Secondary schools (grades 6-12): Asynchronous learning day.
Monday, Apr. 18 will transition from an in-person learning day to:
• Elementary school (K-5): Staff planning day, no students.
• Secondary schools (grades 6-12): Asynchronous learning day.
Friday, May 13 will transition from an in-person learning day to:
• Elementary school (K-5): Staff planning day, no students.
• Secondary schools (grades 6-12): Asynchronous learning day.
Asynchronous learning days are days that school is not held in person. Instead, students work on assignments remotely. Students do not report to school on staff planning days.
View the calendar online at ahschools.us/calendar.
Dates of school-year calendar revisions were selected after reviewing staffing trends over the past few years and the past few months.
The district says it’s also taking internal actions to streamline work and prioritize essential activities in schools. The district says the modifications are intended to support district operations and student learning while attempting to minimize the impacts on families.
Adventures Plus non-school day care will be available for families currently enrolled in the Adventures Plus school-age care program at select school locations April 18 and May 13. Additional registration information will be sent by the Adventures Plus office prior to those dates. The program will be closed Feb. 18 for staff planning.
High school co-curricular athletics and activities will proceed as planned unless students are notified otherwise; middle school co-curricular programming will not be held on these days.
These calendar modifications came after the district announced it was extending its winter break by two days due to staff shortages. The district was closed Dec. 22, and there was no school Jan. 3, while staff had a planning day.
Schools averaged 60-140 unfilled teacher vacancies during the month of November, and the school district is faced with chronic understaffing of over 200 positions, which are trends that are expected to continue. For information about hiring events, job opportunities, or to apply online, visit ahschools.us/jobs.
