The Anoka-Hennepin School District is planning to transition elementary schools to distance learning.
About a week after middle and high school students made the switch, the school district announced it is making plans for elementary students to follow suit.
Supporting the current elementary school hybrid model has become challenging, the district said, citing growing number of school employees and bus drivers directly impacted by COVID-19, as well as the expected increase in cases over the next several weeks.
New cases of COVID-19 over a two-week period among the student population have jumped dramatically. On Oct. 31 the district had seen 19 new student cases in the previous 14 days. On Nov. 7 the number of new cases in the previous 14 days was 34. That puts the current rate of new cases per 10,000 students over a two week period at 9.36, according to district data.
The district’s employees have a much higher number of new cases. As of Nov. 7 the district had seen 62 new cases reported among employees in the previous 14 days. That puts the two-week new case rate per 10,000 employees at 86.14.
While the case rates for Anoka and Hennepin counties are unavailable for the last two weeks, Anoka County had reached a rate of 48.7 new cases per 10,000 people and Hennepin County was at 34.25 as of Oct. 24.
The MN Safe Learning Plan released by the Minnesota Department of Education recommends considering distance learning at the elementary level when confirmed COVID-19 cases exceed 50 per 10,000 people within the county.
No date for when the transition may occur has been released. The district intends to communicate the date as well as details on special education, child care, meals and other programming shifts as far in advance as possible, according to the announcement.
The announcement came the same day Gov. Tim Walz announced new restrictions on bars, restaurants and gatherings after record-setting highs in recent days in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Minnesota.
Information on cases in the Anoka-Hennepin School District is available through a new online data tracker at ahschools.us/Page/44341.
