In compliance with Gov. Tim Walz’ directives, the Anoka-Hennepin School District announced how it will provide free childcare and meals starting March 23.
Emergency child care is being offered for children age 12 and under Monday, March 23 through Friday March 27, according to a March 19 district announcement. The original registration period closed March 18, however the service can be requested by filling out the form available here.
Grab and go meals for students 18 and under are available at no cost starting March 24 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be distributed from buses located in district parking lots. No identification is required.
Students present will receive a lunch and a breakfast for the following day, according to the announcement.
Meals are available at these locations:
• Andover Elementary School: 14950 Hanson Blvd. NW Andover, MN 55304.
• Anoka High School: 3939 Seventh Ave. N Anoka, MN 55303.
• Blaine High School: 12555 University Ave. NE Blaine, MN 55434.
• Coon Rapids High School: 2340 Northdale Blvd. NW Coon Rapids, MN 55433.
• Jackson Middle School: 6000 109th Ave. N Champlin, MN 55316.
Other announcements
Parents and guardians that need to pickup medication will be able to do so from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 and from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 24.
Parents will not be able to pick up personal items at this time. School supplies and personal items will be available for pickup later. Families can expect an announcement directly from their school.
Students and families can expect future announcements on plans for distance learning and distribution of Chromebooks and other technology. The district also will announce plans for student support services, mental health and counseling.
Future announcements also will include plans for school on March 30, continued care for emergency workers after March 27, and additional locations for food distribution.
Stay up-to-date by following the district’s announcements here.
