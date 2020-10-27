Sports and activities will continue in the Anoka-Hennepin School District, even as classes move online, after the district reversed course Monday night in the wake of an outcry from parents and students.
The Anoka-Hennepin School Board voted 5-1 Oct. 26, with Board Member Anna Dirkswager dissenting, to allow co-curricular and extra-curricular activities to continue as they are until the district receives more specific guidance from the state.
Ahead of the board meeting approximately 100 students and parents rallied outside the Sandburg Education Center to urge the board to allow activities to continue. The rally followed the announcement that all middle and high schools in the Anoka-Hennepin School District would move to distance learning and that sports and other activities would be put on hold.
On Friday, Oct. 23, the district announced that the rate of new COVID-19 infections in Anoka County had surpassed 30 cases per 10,000 people in 14 days. The rise in Anoka County cases comes amid a surge of cases in the Midwest and nationwide that has Minnesota public health officials concerned, and state guidelines led the district to move all classes online by Nov. 4, with about a week to work on transitioning from hybrid classes.
At the board meeting Superintendent David Law presented on the plan for the district moving forward. During his presentation a group of students and parents bearing signs gathered in the hallway outside, because COVID-19 restrictions limited the number of people allowed in the boardroom to 20.
Board Member Jeff Simon recommended continuing activities until specific direction is received from the state. Residents gathered in the hall greeted the suggestion with loud cheers. He argued that the directions from the state regarding school-based activities were unclear.
Simon also recommended Law provide the local data to the board and community that the district will use to determine when to continue activities.
Simon said there were two major reasons he thought activities should continue.
“First, unlike an educational setting, activities are 100% voluntary for the student or family and guardians participating and also the adult leaders and coaches involved in activities,” Simon said. “Second, in the absence of school activities the void is being filled by locally organized groups outside of the Minnesota High School League, Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health.”
Dirkswager was on board with using local data to determine activities, but she wanted clarification on what local data was being used. She was concerned with allowing activities where students cannot social distance.
“It does seem challenging to me to say, ‘These activities are OK but school is not,’” Dirkswager said.
She could not support the recommendation without knowing more of the specific data and what it is saying, Dirkswager said.
During discussions of the recommendation, Simon argued that the district already knows the local data. He referenced the Anoka High School football team, where the district knew team members were infected and an upcoming game was postponed, he said.
“We have the ability to determine active cases in every activity,” Law said. “So we can set thresholds for keeping students participating based on the amount of COVID in any activity.”
Following the vote, 22 residents spoke directly to the board. Many of them were students and all of them emphasized the importance of sports and activities to students’ mental health and performance in school.
A number of parents who spoke pointed out that their children were struggling to maintain their grades in distance learning. One Anoka graduate said when her son learned he may not be able to participate in the swim team, he lost all motivation to perform school work.
Andover senior Sophie Knutson, a PSEO student and cheerleader, spoke on the importance of activities for students’ mental health.
“As someone who’s struggled with mental health myself, I’m not sure if I would still be here if it weren’t for cheer,” Knutson said.
She argued that students can follow the rules and social distance during activities when necessary.
Although Monday’s School Board decision means sports and activities will continue unchanged for now, the district is seeking further guidance from the state that could impact activities in the future.
