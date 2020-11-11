The Anoka-Hennepin School District still has work to do in reducing achievement gaps between various student groups based on the most recent measures, but a lack of 2020 testing leaves the data dated, according to an Oct. 26 presentation to the School Board.
The presentation informed board members of some of the results of work being done to close achievement gaps, but the district did not administer standardized tests last spring due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, so it only has data through 2019.
Between students of color and white students the proficiency gap increased slightly in all three test categories from 2018 to 2019. In reading the gap increased to 19.2 percentage points, up from 17.9 points. In math the gap increased just under 1 point to 21.5 percentage points in 2019. The science proficiency gap increased less than half a percentage point to 24.5 points, according to district documents.
Meanwhile, the achievement gap between students on free or reduced-price lunch and other students continued to hover around 25 percentage points. The district saw a narrowing of the gap in science and reading proficiencies from 2018 to 2019, but the math gap remained about the same.
The gap in reading proficiency narrowed from 25.1 percentage points to 24.3 points, and the gap in science scores dropped from 28.4 percentage points to 26.4 points. Math remained at a 26.7 percentage point gap, according to district documents.
The number of free and reduced-priced lunch students has largely held steady at around 35% of the district’s population, dipping slightly over the last two school years.
The percentage of students of color in the district has been increasing steadily over the last several years, but the percentage jumped in the 2019-2020 school year to just over 35%, according to district documents.
In middle school, overall MCA proficiency appears to have dropped slightly, but results remain dated due to the lack of MCA testing in 2020. Middle school proficiency in both math and reading dropped 2 percentage points between 2018 and 2019, but the district remained ahead of most schools in the state on the MCAs as of 2019. Middle school reading scores in 2019 remained in the 73rd percentile, meaning the district did better than approximately 73% of schools in the state. Math scores were in the 79th percentile, while science was significantly higher, at the 92nd percentile.
High school MCA proficiency rates increased between 2018 and 2019, with 65% of students proficient in reading, 46% proficient in math and 61% proficient in science in 2019. Both reading and science proficiency rates increased by 2 percentage points while rates in math remained steady. Anoka-Hennepin remained ahead of the average proficiency rates in the state in all three categories.
