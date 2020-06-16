Anoka graduate Trent Palmer was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the third round with the 77th overall pick of the Major League Baseball draft June 10-11.
Palmer was off to a strong start early this spring as a junior at Jacksonville University before the NCAA season was cut short. In four appearances, he struck out 41 batters in 27 2/3 innings, 15th in the nation, including 13 in a program record tying game against Illinois State March 6. He was third in the Atlantic-Sun with a 1.30 ERA and was named the ASUN Pitcher of the Week March 2 and March 9.
He blossomed in the Cape Cod League in 2019, a premier collegiate summer league that serves as a proving ground and springboard for top prospects. Last summer, Palmer registered a 1.45 ERA and struck out 21 batters in 18 2/3 innings, helping position himself for this year’s draft.
He projects as a possible starter or reliever with a four-pitch mix that includes a fastball that has been clocked at 96 MPH.
In high school, Palmer was a four-year letterwinner for Anoka, part of Northwest Suburban Conference championship teams in 2014-16 and the 2015 state tournament team.
