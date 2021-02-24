Veda Karlsen-Heil, of Anoka, was recently recognized as one of two Minnesota Women of Today 2020 Outstanding Young Adults award winners. Since 1974 Minnesota Women of Today has annually presented the award. It is a scholarship project designed to recognize young adults who show excellence in leadership abilities and involvement in community activities.
Veda was an active student at Anoka High School. She participated in many clubs, activities and athletics and maintained a high GPA, according to the Minnesota Women of Today. President of the DECA chapter and a four-year letter winner for DECA, Veda gained much of her leadership experience and training through her DECA participation. She was a district and state competitor in the annual business competition for the last four years.
Veda was president of the National Honor Society her senior year. She was captain of the swim team and section finalist for three years. She was a member of the Rally Crew (welcoming new students to high school), the Anoka Leadership Team, Students Together are Responsible and speech team.
She founded and actively participated in Strong Women of Tomorrow, a service club dedicated to lifting up and celebrating young women at Anoka High School. The group has brought in local alumni and speakers to mentor students and has also created a support system among students, staff and the community.
“Veda is a well-rounded young woman, who has demonstrated her desire to serve her community,” her nominator wrote. “She has made lasting impacts through her commitment and contributions; whether volunteering for Youth for Hope, assisting other young women in her school and community through Strong Women of Tomorrow or any number of her other projects.”
