Effective April 1, 2021, Ace Solid Waste Inc. will be the new residential recycling service provider for Anoka city residents. The current residential recycling contract with Republic Services expires on March 31.
Anoka’s Waste Reduction & Recycling Board distributed a request for proposals last fall to compare services and fees in preparation to negotiate a new five-year contract. Four proposals were received: Ace Solid Waste, Republic Services, Walters Refuse & Recycling and Waste Management.
A committee of city staff and one member of the Waste Reduction & Recycling Board reviewed and scored each proposal and presented the results to the full board. After review and discussion, board members selected the proposal from Ace Solid Waste based on services, lowest fees and overall proposal details. A recommendation was then made to the City Council to approve a new contract with Ace Solid Waste. The City Council approved the contract Dec. 21, 2020.
“We appreciate the trust that Anoka has placed in us for making a change to a new service provider after more than 20 years,” District Manager Randy Triplett said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on being an organization that daily focuses on safety, integrity, customer service and being a great place to work — we call it the Ace difference.”
Residents should expect delivery of the new recycling carts March 15-26. Single-family households will receive a 95-gallon cart. Multi-family properties will receive 95-gallon carts and/or containers depending on the building size. Ace asks that resident try the new carts for 90 days before requesting a smaller or additional cart. Recycling information and the service calendar will be included with the carts. The service calendar will indicate either a red or black service week for that property. It is important that residents make note of their service week.
Also included with each cart will be information about the free app, MyACETrashMN to download, a WasteWizard tool and a schedule finder, all of which are available on both the city’s and Ace’s website.
Residents may begin using the new Ace carts on April 1. Republic Services will remove the blue recycling carts the week of March 22 after the last service date. In some cases it may take a day or two between the last service date and the removal date. Residents are asked to leave these carts out and empty until removal.
Residents may call Ace Solid Waste if their new cart has not arrived by April 1 and Republic Services if their Republic cart is not removed by April 2.
Contact Ace Solid Waste at 763-427-3110.
Contact Republic Services at 952-941-5174.
For more information, visit anokaminnesota.com or acesolidwaste.com.
