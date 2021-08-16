The fourth annual Anoka Food Truck Festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 21, from noon to 10 p.m. at 2015 S. First Ave. in downtown Anoka.
The event is the second in this summer’s series of Minnesota Food Truck Festivals. The festivals were on hiatus last year due to the pandemic.
This year’s event in Anoka will feature 50 food trucks, fashion and grooming trucks, a mobile escape room, a photo booth truck and more.
There are 20 new trucks in the Anoka festival this year, with a wide range of cuisines, including Ukrainian, Salvadoran, Cajun and Nashville hot-style chicken. Nine of the trucks are solely dessert/beverage trucks, including a cheesecake truck, waffle truck and bubble tea truck.
Live bands will play throughout the day, and there will be games for all ages, including giant Connect 4, bean bag toss and Hammerschlagen.
The festival is free to attend and is open to the public.
The festival’s charitable partner is Feed My Starving Children. Each free drink ID wristband will donate three meals to children in need.
Beverage options include craft beer, hard cider, spiked seltzers and non-alcoholic drinks.
“After over a year of social distancing and limited entertainment options, it was apparent that festival vendors and attendees alike were ready for this event,” said Jess Jenkins, co-organizer of Minnesota Food Truck Festivals and executive director of the Minnesota Food Truck Association.
The festival will be set up with COVID-19 safety protocols that follow guidelines from the CDC and state.
Safety protocols include more physical space and sanitation between transactions, and five times the previous number of high-top tables and hand-washing sinks.
There will also be increased trash and recycling service, and table wipers to keep tables clean and sanitized.
To view the food trucks participating in the festival and for additional details, visit uptownfoodtruckfestival.com/anoka.
