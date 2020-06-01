The city of Anoka has canceled this year’s July 3 fireworks and postponed the annual Anoka Food Truck Festival due to the potential to spread the novel coronavirus.
Each year the Anoka fireworks display draws approximately 10,000 people to Castle Field. With some surrounding communities also canceling their fireworks display in celebration of Independence Day, the City Council and staff recognized the potential for an even larger crowd in Anoka. The city decided canceling the event is the best option for all involved.
“There is no way we are going to be able to police that,” Council Member Brian Wesp said at a May 26 work session. “As much as I don’t want to say that and I don’t want them canceled, I just can’t see going forward.”
Because the fireworks display is already in the 2020 budget, staff is considering adding fireworks to other planned events later this year, such as the Anoka Halloween Light up the Night Parade or enhancing the fireworks display at the annual tree lighting ceremony in December. These events, however, are also subject to change or cancellation.
The Anoka Food Truck Festival organizers, knowing their event also draws a large crowd of people, believed it would be difficult to manage social distancing and other safety precautions, so this year’s event has moved from the third Saturday in July to Sept. 12. Changes or cancellation of the event are also possible, based on the status of COVID-19.
