The Anoka City Council has declared a local state of emergency through at least April 6 due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“The largest impact of this now will be that our public buildings will be closed to the public, and employees will still be in the buildings,” Mayor Phil Rice said Monday, March 16, after the City Council voted unanimously to approve the measure. City employees will be available via phone and email.
The closure of public access to municipal buildings came at the recommendation of Police Chief Eric Peterson. The municipal liquor stores are not currently included in the buildings closed to the public, but the city does ask everyone to follow social distancing guidelines from state and federal agencies and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
In addition to building closures, the city will cancel a council work session originally scheduled for March 23. All Planning Commission and advisory commission meetings will be canceled, postponed or conducted by electronic means until April 6.
The council plans to meet April 6, either in person or electronically, for its regularly scheduled meeting and to determine whether to extend the state of emergency. City staff will work on a way to allow public access to the meeting. City Manager Greg Lee said the emergency declaration could allow for exclusion of the public if necessary, but the city wants to avoid that.
The emergency declaration is also a trigger event for the city’s pandemic preparedness plan, developed in 2009 in response to the H1N1 virus outbreak. The plan aims to help ensure delivery of basic city services, mitigate the spread of infection among employees and assist employees and their families in managing personal and/or family illness during a pandemic, according to Peterson.
Council Member Erik Skogquist asked if the emergency declaration would give the city the ability to require private events to shut down if they were deemed a problem. City Attorney Scott Baumgartner said he believed the emergency declaration would give the city that authority.
“It tries to put the council in a position where it can make decisions for the betterment of its citizens without having to go through the red tape,” Baumgartner said.
Nevertheless, Peterson said, public buy-in is a key factor in the effectiveness of the community’s response. Although he knows some members of the public believe concern recently has been blown out of proportion, “not one official agency is saying that,” Peterson said.
Council Member Brian Wesp said he’s been a naysayer in past alleged crises, but he believes this is an issue to take seriously, noting that if Disney is closing for weeks, it must be serious.
“These are drastic measures that are happening across our country as a whole,” Wesp said. “These are measures that need to be taken.”
“I do think that we are prepared for this,” he added.
Baumgartner said cities across the state are taking similar measures because it’s important.
Council Members Elizabeth Barnett said she wants to make sure the city is doing all it can to keep citizens informed during the crisis.
City Manager Greg Lee said he will have daily meetings with Peterson and will provide updates to the City Council and the public.
Note: The situation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak can change rapidly. Get the latest information and recommendations from Anoka County here, from the Minnesota Department of Health here, and from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.
A statewide hotline for school and child care questions has been set up at 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504. A hotline for health questions is available at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. Both lines are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
