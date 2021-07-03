On July 16 the Anoka Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will present a check for $20,000 to Haven for Heroes from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR Vivian’s Outreach to Women endowment.
The funds are for constructing the Nicole Burnham Building kitchen, purchasing appliances and equipping the kitchen with supplies. Haven for Heroes’ mission is to provide a place of safety and refuge as an alcohol-free boarding and lodging facility, providing recovery and transitional housing to service members and veterans.
The Nicole Burnham Building residence cottage provides lodging for 26 female veterans per month.
The Anoka Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution applied for the funding from the endowment. Haven for Heroes has been renovating and restoring three 120-year-old former Anoka State Hospital cottages to serve veterans and preserve history.
Anoka Daughters of the American Revolution member Barb Thurston was thrilled when she heard Haven for Heroes won.
“We are surprised in an incredibly grateful way for the generous award the National DAR bestowed upon Haven for Heroes with the Vivian’s Outreach for Women Award,” Thurston said in a statement. “The money will go a long way in helping with the transition of our women veterans back into society.”
To donate or volunteer at Haven for Heroes, visit haven4heroesmn.org.
