The Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Management Committee approved the next step June 9 for the county to use almost $1 million in Community Development Block Grant funds received to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anoka County received $932,927 under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Impact Act.
A community needs survey was listed on the Anoka County website to determine how residents wanted to see that money used. A total of 183 people responded to the survey.
The most popular ideas from the survey included rental assistance, business grants, mental health services and supporting food banks and food distribution.
“This is the direction we would like to see the board go down to helping the people who’ve really been hit the hardest,” County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah said.
The program would be one-time assistance to help the businesses and renters make up for late payments due to the pandemic.
Citizens will have another chance to weigh in on the project. The County Board will hold a public hearing on the matter June 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.