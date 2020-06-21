Anoka County has created an online dashboard for the public to see statistics about COVID-19 cases in Anoka County
The site can be accessed at anokacounty.us/Covid19Dashboard.
Information on the site is updated Monday to Friday each week and includes total cases, number of people admitted to the hospital, a count of those admitted to the ICU and deaths. The site goes into further detail with graphs that show case totals, daily case totals, community charts, age and gender, living settings and exposure, race and ethnicity, and more. It also includes links to resources such as the State of Minnesota’s COVID-19 website, the Centers for Disease Control’s page on cloth mask usage and a complete list of the governor’s executive orders.
For questions about the data presented on the site, contact Justin Navratil, Health Program Planner-Policy Analyst with Anoka County Public Health and Environmental Services, at justin.navratil@co.anoka.mn.us or 763-324-4336.
“People want to know how COVID-19 is impacting our communities, and this new site goes into great detail with Anoka-County-specific statistics,” County Board Chair Scott Schulte said in a statement. “A great deal of our mitigation efforts with this virus center on information sharing, and this site will be an important resource for both the public and county staff for understanding more about the dispersion of COVID-19 in our area.”
