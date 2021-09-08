The Anoka County Board recently approved a contract for a countywide crack seal project.
Asphalt Surface Technologies Corp. was awarded the contract for $234,000, approximately $30,000 under the county’s estimate.
Crack sealing is meant to extend the use of the roads by sealing cracks, which should prevent water from getting into the asphalt.
The following segments of road will be treated with crack sealing:
Andover
• Hanson Boulevard from 115th Avenue to 1,200 feet north of 161st Avenue.
• Hanson Boulevard from Bunker Lake Boulevard to Jay Street.
• Bunker Lake Boulevard from Crane Street to 1,000 feet east of Jefferson.
Blaine
• 125th Avenue and Main Street from Opal Street to Fourth Avenue.
Coon Rapids
• Foley Boulevard from Egret to 115th Avenue.
• Coon Rapids Boulevard from Highway 47 West ramp to Highway 47 East ramp.
East Bethel
• 229th Avenue and University Avenue from 229th Avenue to 237th Avenue.
• Viking Boulevard from 250 feet west of Orchid Street to 410 feet east of Heather Street.
Fridley
• Main Street from 40th Avenue to 44th Avenue.
• Main Street from 44th Avenue to 57th Avenue.
• 49th Avenue from Main Street to Highway 47.
Oak Grove
• Lake George Boulevard from 1,200 feet south of Viking Boulevard to 1,100 feet north of Viking Boulevard.
• Viking Boulevard from 250 feet west of Orchid Street to 410 feet east of Heather Street.
Spring Lake Park
• County Road 10 from Cottagewood Terrace to Arthur Street.
Ham Lake
• Constance Boulevard from East Lake Netta Drive to Lexington Avenue.
Ramsey
• Armstrong Boulevard from 150th Lane to 173rd Avenue.
Lino Lakes
• Otter Lake Road from County Road J to 500 feet south of Cedar Street.
St. Francis
• Bridgestone Road from 1,000 feet south of Ambassador Boulevard to Ambassador Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.