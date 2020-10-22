The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is helping families prevent prescription drug abuse with a take-back program Saturday, Oct. 24.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office (13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover) will accept prescription drugs, e-cigarettes and other vaping devices. The batteries in vapes must be removed before they are accepted.
“I encourage everyone to scan your house for unused and expired medications and drop them off during the event,” Sheriff James Stuart said in a statement. “The drug take-back program has proven to be a great community partnership that keeps prescription drugs from being abused and provides safer neighborhoods for all of our families. Since inception, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has collected more than 32,201 pounds of unused medications! Thanks to YOU, we can keep having positive impacts on our communities.”
The service is free and anonymous. The Sheriff’s Office partners with the Drug Enforcement Administration annually to carry out this program.
Prescription drugs can always be disposed of at the Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
