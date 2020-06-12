The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office used smoke and tear gas to disperse a crowd at Lake George Regional Park in Oak Grove Friday.
On June 12 at 3:57 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the park on reports of an unruly group accompanied by a DJ. Initial reports suggested 300 people were at the park, but deputies report observing around 200, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival deputies reportedly saw multiple fights occurring in the park. Assistance was requested from other area law enforcement to disperse the crowd.
Deputies requested members of the group to leave, telling them the park was closing, according to the Sheriff's Office, but members of the group reportedly refused to leave.
The Sheriff’s Office says it received reports of a man with a gun and that people had begun to climb the bathroom building.
Some of the crowd dispersed after a smoke canister was deployed. The remainder left when law enforcement deployed a CS irritant (a type of tear gas), according to the Sheriff’s Office.
One person sought medical assistance afterward but was not transported to the hospital. No one was in custody as of June 12 when the Sheriff’s Office released its statement.
Lake George Regional Park will be closed through the weekend. The park was closed earlier this week due to similar issues, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
