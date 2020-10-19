Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help after a body was found in Columbus.
On Saturday, Oct. 17, at 9:50 a.m. the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Carlos Avery State Wildlife Management Area in the city of Columbus on reports of an unresponsive man.
Upon arrival the victim was determined to be dead, with external injuries indicative of an assault, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The body was identified as 20-year-old Mort Siwe of St. Paul.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office conducted a postmortem examination, and results indicated a physical assault.
No arrests have been made. The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding the investigation call 763-427-1212.
The Sheriff’s Office, Medical Examiner’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are investigating.
