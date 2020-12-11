More than 1,000 vehicles showed up to share in the holiday spirit Dec. 3 during the Drive Thru Santa Express hosted by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office in Andover.
While remaining in their vehicles, families could enjoy an express Santa experience, viewing holiday-themed displays and dropping off their letters to Santa. Children under 10 also received a special gift.
Families also donated enough non-perishable food and toys to fill up two trailers. The food was to be donated to local food shelves, and the toys were for Toys for Joy.
