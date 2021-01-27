Members of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office provide security in Washington D.C. on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, when Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. The inauguration involved a massive security operation following a deadly riot Jan. 6 during which supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. Twenty-five members of the Sheriff’s Office were among the law enforcement officers from Minnesota who helped secure Washington D.C. (Photo courtesy of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office)
