As it was reported Sunday, June 7, that a veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council supported dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart urged caution, saying his department has "no appetite for going back to their city to restore order again."
Stuart issued the following statement on social media:
"The members of the Minneapolis City Council should be mindful that numerous other law enforcement agencies have responded to support them, to restore order, to protect their citizens and to return peace to their city during recent tragic days. We did this while joining our communities in disgust over the way in which George Floyd lost his life and in hopes of a stronger, unified future.
"There are clearly concerns to be addressed and areas to be fixed.
"However, If they choose to eliminate their police department through defunding operations without a realistic plan, they must also choose to live with the consequences of their decisions. We are one of many agencies who have no appetite for going back to their city to restore order again; especially if their decision is to actively compromise the safety of the city.
"Cooler heads who seek actual answers while working with their community will find realistic answers. Those who embrace impulsive actions must live with the consequences and I think we have all suffered enough from a variety of bad decisions."
