The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office will give the public the opportunity to help prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted medications on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bring medications for drive-thru disposal to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 13301 Hanson Blvd. NW, Andover.
The public may also bring e-cigarettes and other vaping devices for disposal (devices can only be accepted if the batteries have been removed). The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office partners with the DEA annually for this event, but unused prescription drugs can always be disposed of at the Sheriff’s Office, Monday through Friday during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Oct. 23 Take Back Day event, go to DEATakeBack.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.