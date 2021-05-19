The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead male around 2:20 p.m. Friday, May 14, in the 14000 block of Nightingale Street Northwest in Andover.
Based on the preliminary investigation, law enforcement does not suspect foul play.
The Sheriff’s Office said social rumors that the body of a juvenile male was found in the area are inaccurate.
The death is under investigation by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
