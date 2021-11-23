Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart has announced he will not seek reelection in 2022. He plans to remain in office through his third term, which runs through the end of 2022.
“The decision to retire was not an easy one because I have developed so many great friendships as well as professional and community partnerships over the past 28 years,” Stuart said in a statement. “Today, our sheriff’s office is in a good place, despite a long list of challenges facing our profession. Since I have arrived at retirement age, it is time to consider my options for serving others in new ways.”
Over the years Stuart has held many roles in addition to his job as the chief elected law enforcement officer for the county, including being chairman of the Minnesota North Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area group, president of the Anoka County Chiefs of Police Association, executive committee member of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, regional representative for Fight Crime; Invest in Kids, member of the Governor’s Forensic Lab Advisory Board and more. He also served in leadership as a member of the board of directors and then on the executive committee for the National Sheriffs’ Association.
