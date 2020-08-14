Area residents have a chance to win $100 by filling out a transit survey.
Anoka County is asking residents and businesses to fill out a transit needs survey, whether or not they use transit services.
Those who complete the survey can enter a drawing to win a $100 gift card to a local retailer of their choosing.
The survey will identify gaps and barriers to mobility, identify and quantify county resources providing transit services, identify future needs and recommend strategies to address those needs. It will also assess the impact of COVID-19 on area transportation services.
“Community feedback and engagement is important to this project’s success,” Anoka County Board Chair Scott Schulte said in a statement. “The public has a voice in transportation decision making.”
Questions regarding the survey can be directed to the transit program coordinator Mark Schermerhorn at mark.schermerhorn@co.anoka.mn.us or by calling 763-324-3108.
The survey can be found at tinyurl.com/y4o2pbc2.
