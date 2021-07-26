Anoka County Elections is recruiting election judges to work the polls for the Nov. 2 Anoka-Hennepin, Fridley and Spring Lake Park school board elections.
Election judges must be eligible to vote in Minnesota and able to read, write and speak English. Students 16 and 17 years old can be election judge trainees.
Election judges are paid for their service, and Minnesota law requires that employers provide them with time off from work without a reduction in pay to be an election judge.
All election judges are required to complete online training prior to Election Day.
Interested candidates may apply online at tinyurl.com/ypu2a55d.
Contact Anoka County Elections at 763-324-1300 or elections@co.anoka.mn.us with questions.
