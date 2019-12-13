An unchanged public safety tax levy was unanimously approved by the Anoka County Board Dec. 6.
The $1.75 million levy appears as a line item on the property tax bill.
The board received authority for the annual public safety levy from the Minnesota Legislature in the early 2000s to finance public safety improvements and equipment.
According to Cory Kampf, division manager for finance and central services, the 2020 levy will pay for digital upgrades to the county’s 911 communications towers as well as public safety data system equipment replacements.
The authorizing legislation sunsets in 2023, and it will require County Board and legislative action for the levy to remain in place beyond that year, said Commissioner Scott Schulte, board chair.
The county’s Joint Law Enforcement Council is recommending that the levy continue, he said.
