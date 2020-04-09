*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
People of faith are preparing to celebrate spring holidays differently this year as they adjust to spiritual life during a pandemic.
Easter Sunday often draws some of the largest crowds of the year for Christian churches, but social distancing measures mean in-person services can’t happen.
For Muslims, Ramadan begins in about two weeks, and traditional gatherings are expected to be canceled.
Despite the challenges, many churches and religious organizations are coming up with creative ways to meet their members’ spiritual needs, from livestreaming services to offering drive-up confession.
Here’s a look at how some of the faithful in Anoka County are adapting.
Church of St. Paul in Ham Lake
Catholic parishioners at the Church of St. Paul in Ham Lake never expected to be giving up mass this Lenten Season.
On March 12, Archbishop Hebda of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis released all Catholics from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass. He then suspended all masses March 18.
Lent this year ran Feb. 26 through April 9, and Easter is Sunday, April 12.
The Church of St. Paul last had mass March 18 and expects to reopen once Gov. Tim Walz and the archdiocese determine it’s safe enough.
“It’s a frightening new reality that we can kill each other just by sharing the same air and touching the same at things, while at the same time it’s a unique experience where all of humanity is going through this together,” said Father James Livingston with the Church of St. Paul. “This pandemic is unifying even though it separates us physically.”
The church has moved its masses entirely online, which are being livestreamed on Facebook daily and uploaded to the church’s YouTube channel. Livingston also does weekly check-in videos for parishioners.
The Church of St. Paul youth program is still meeting via Zoom conference calls. Church staff members are working from home and doing group phone calls three times a week.
“We’re caring for the common good right now,” Livingston said. “We’re obviously trying to avoid any kind of activity that encourages any kind of gathering or any kind of social contact. We’re trying to believe in the science and honor what’s uniting all of humanity right now through social distancing.”
Livingston said the switch to online has been particularly hard on Catholics because they’re fasting from the Eucharist. Roman Catholics believe the sacramental bread and wine becomes the actual body and blood of Christ through transubstantiation.
“Our worshiping is not an online format,” Livingston said. “We have a sacramental system, which is an encounter and contact system. ... The Eucharist is something Catholics really miss, and watching it online just isn’t the same.”
One sacrament Livingston has brought to his parishioners is confession, in a drive-up format. Livingston and the parishioners participating in confession sit 6 feet apart in the entryway of the Church of St. Paul. A screen divides them, and hand sanitizer is provided. Livingston wears a mask, and parishioners are encouraged to do the same.
Livingston said he’s been teaching about how parishioners can find God during the COVID-19 pandemic whether it be through reading scripture, volunteering or spending time with loved ones in your home or online.
The Church of St. Paul’s Easter mass will be livesteamed on Facebook at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 12, at facebook.com/churchofsaintpaulhamlake.
Faith Lutheran Church in Coon Rapids
Faith Lutheran Church in Coon Rapids was already preparing to develop an online worship platform prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota.
“We have for a long time in our congregation realized there are less and less people who may go to a house of worship and there are more people online then ever before,” Rev. Kevin Doely said. “So we’ve been moving online slowly over time, and this accelerated it.”
Faith Lutheran closed March 11, and since then Doely has been filming prerecorded sermons and mixing them with music recorded by the church prior to the pandemic.
The services are posted on Vimeo at vimeo.com/user6837165 and a link is posted on the church’s Facebook page. Members who don’t have Facebook can get a link sent to them via email of the service on Vimeo. Easter service will be posed on Vimeo.
The church already had plans to add in cameras to record services later this year, but it’s now trying to get them installed early.
Church staff have been participating in meetings and Bible studies on Zoom, and the church is using its podcast to connect with parishioners.
“Our mission here is about being a loving and serving community, so it feels strange when we cannot gather together physically,” Doely said. “The church, though, was never about being just a building. It has also been about going out into the community, so our people are going out in their own neighborhoods and connecting with people. We’re just helping them do that.”
Faith Lutheran recently formed a group of Care Callers who volunteer calling 15-20 families who are members of the church. The Care Callers check in to see how the families are doing and make sure they have enough food and supplies.
Doley said many members have contacted the church to volunteer in many ways including delivering food, running errands, making masks and more.
Faith Lutheran Church recently added a text-to-give option, so members can text in their offerings. Mail offering though are still being accepted.
The Faith Lutheran Church Council will determine on when the church can reopen. They’ll base their decisions on recommendations from Walz and health officials.
“As a loving and serving community we’ve prided ourselves in getting together where we can meet in person where we can have food and have fellowship and now to say that we can’t do that in this time feels strange but we also realize it’s the most faithful thing we can so,” Doely said.
To learn more about Faith Lutheran Church, visit their website at faithlutherancr.org or their Facebook page at facebook.com/faithluthcr.
MAS Blaine Masjid in Blaine
Muslims now are preparing for the possibility of celebrating Ramadan away from their local mosque in Blaine.
According to Islamic tradition, Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, commemorates the revelation of the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad by the angel Gabriel more than 1,400 years ago. For Muslims, Ramadan is a time for fasting, prayer, reflection and community service.
Ramadan this year starts on Thursday, April 23, and ends in the evening of Saturday, May 23.
During the monthlong observance, Muslims abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn until sunset. The fast (sawm) is intended to help Muslims learn compassion, self-restraint, generosity and have more appreciation for the gifts God (Allah) gives.
The fast is broken with the iftar, a dinner at sundown, which is typically held at mosques with other worshipers. Prior to the dinner, the Maghrib prayer is said.
Iftar gatherings are typically held at the Muslim American Society (MAS) Blaine Masjid in Blaine, but the mosque closed its doors March 13, becoming one of the first mosques in the Twin Cities to do so.
“The people are reacting with sadness and understanding,” said Muslim American Society of Minnesota Executive Director Imam Asad Zaman. “People understand that we do need to save lives and we do need to do the distancing. Sadness, though, because the mosque is the hub of the Muslim community.”
Every Friday, just after noon, Muslims gather for the Salat al-jumu’ah congregational prayer instead of the daily Zuhr prayer. The congregational prayer includes a sermon (khutbah) from the mosque’s imam or the most senior Muslim. At the MAS Blaine Masjid, it’s Imam Walid Shadi.
“The actual ritual prayer cannot be done through telecasting,” Zaman said. “It has to be done in person. So when you cannot have it I can only give the sermon via telecast, which I’m doing every Friday now. ... That’s not an official sermon. It doesn’t count. It’s just a speech. It’s being done now because people have a spiritual need and we’re trying to meet those needs.”
For Ramadan, Zaman said he’s planning to host a daily spiritual reflection on the Zoom online platform and Facebook Live in lieu of the iftar dinners.
The Muslim American Society is also using Zoom to offer classes, talks, webinars and meditations for the society’s three mosques.
Zaman said the digital transition has been difficult, particularly for a recent Islamic wake and funeral.
“This is the time where we are supposed to provide comfort,” Zaman said. “It’s kind of hard to do that when you cannot touch them or be with them.”
Only three family members are being allowed at a funeral. Other members will be able to watch it via telecast.
MAS Blaine Masjid’s food shelf has also seen growing demand. Since the COVID-19 pandemic came to Minnesota, the food shelf has gone from monthly to weekly distributions.
Zaman said MAS Blaine Masjid will reopen based on guidelines from Walz and the CDC.
To learn more about the mosque or its online meetings, visit facebook.com/MASBlaineMasjid.
