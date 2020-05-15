When you travel our present interstate highways you do not think of the military underpinnings associated with the system. Yes, it was built to accommodate the explosion of private vehicles in the Post WWII years. However, there was a second reason: military considerations.
From his experience in 1919 along the Lincoln Memorial Highway to appreciating the effectiveness of the German autobahn system in WWII, President Dwight D. Eisenhower recognized the value of an interstate system. The Cold War Federal Highway Act of 1956 (Public Law 84-827) was renamed the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Interstate and Defense Highway System in 1990 in his honor. At the time (the 1950s) the general public thought this was a new and novel idea. We were quite wrong in our thinking as our country had a long history of building military roads that also served private and commercial interests.
The earliest evidence of military road building in Anoka County can be found in an 1847 federal land survey. It identified a military road built in 1835 as part of the Wisconsin territorial road development. During the 1840s the road, through commerce, was incorporated into what was to become the Red River Ox Cart Trail stretching from St. Paul to Pembina. By the Minnesota Road Act of 1849, congress passed and funded five military roads to provide for keeping the peace, civilian movement, commerce and military needs. The road concerning Anoka County was the one from Point Douglas (near Prescott, Wisconsin) and Fort Gaines (later Fort Ripley). The present Anoka Main Street bridge was the site chosen to cross the Rum River. The road provided access to the north and northwest for new settlers, merchants, commerce and the military. In the 1850s and 1860s the city of Anoka became a hub as river traffic transitioned to land movement and the migration of people and goods from St. Paul to Pembina in North Dakota increased dramatically.
When Wisconsin became a state in 1848, the Minnesota Territory was created. On November 1, 1849, the new Territorial Board adopted the Wisconsin Territory Road Standards: roads were to be surveyed and marked by mile points; roads were to be constructed by county units of government with authority to lay out, discontinue or alter routes. Each county was to be divided into districts and headed by a road supervisor charged with maintaining the roads. Maintenance work was to be completed by 21- to 50-year-old males who would provide two workdays per year. A road tax based on real estate value was levied with manual labor at $2 a day allowed to substitute for levied dollars. Plank and turnpike private roads were regulated in 1851 by the Territory Board. This system of frontier road building and maintenance lasted until the late 1890s and early 1900s, when population pressure, the American Industrial Revolution and the automobile overran the system.
Minnesota’s 1898 constitutional amendment allowed the state to participate directly in road development as a partner with the counties. The Dunn Amendment of 1912 authorized a tax levy for road development, and 1920 saw another amendment calling for the development of a trunk highway system and a vehicle tax to fund it. A gas tax was authorized in 1925 by the Babcock Amendment. The last major legislation for this period came in 1929 when another constitutional amendment created a state road aid tax system. One third of the funds would go for bridges and two thirds would go for highways. It was funded by the new license plate tax.
The federal government response can be seen in the 1916 Federal Highway Road Act that provided for all county seats to relate to population centers. In 1946 state and federal funding merged through the Minnesota County Aid Secondary Road Program and the Federal Aid Act where costs were split 50-50. WWII saw the development of roads to move munitions from the Anoka County production area to distribution sites. The Federal Highway Act of 1956 (the Eisenhower interstate system) stands as the federal benchmark response.
Chuck Zielin is a volunteer for the Anoka County Historical Society.
