The Anoka County Board of Commissioners has given property owners two more months to pay their property taxes.
Commissioners passed the one-time abatement May 26. It applies to current year, non-escrow properties with under $50,000 annual property tax owed for all properties owned by the taxpayer.
The abatement excludes railroad and utility parcels. It only applies if the first half payment is made in fully by July 15.
