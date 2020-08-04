Local Muslims performed the Eid prayer July 31 at MAS Blaine Masjid in Blaine to mark Eid al-Adha.
Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, commemorates Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) willingness to sacrifice his son Ismael to show obedience to Allah (God). Instead, Allah provided Ibrahim with a lamb to sacrifice instead, according to the faith.
Jews and Christians have a similar story but instead believe Abraham almost sacrificed his son Isaac before God interceded with a lamb to sacrifice instead.
One of the major Islamic holidays Eid al-Adha started the evening of Thursday, July 30, and ended Friday, July 31, at sunset. The celebration includes Eid prayers followed by the handing out of meat such as camel, goat, sheep or ram.
Eid prayers must be offered in congregation with other Muslims. The prayers consist of two rakats (units) with seven takbirs (“Allahu Akbar” or “God is great”). Men and women attend the prayers in their finest clothes and then eat meat together to remember Ibrahim’s sacrifice.
MAS Blaine Masjid held three Eid prayer ceremonies through the day on July 31, and Imam Walid Shadi gave a khutbah (sermon). The prayers were held outside in the parking lot to avoid the spread of COVID-19. In addition, masks and hand sanitizer were made available, and attendees were required to bring their own prayer rugs. The mosque did not host a feast, but many families went home to have a meal with meat.
Eid al-Adha occurs while Hajj pilgrimages are being made to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, from July 28 through Aug. 2. Hajj is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once if they’re physically and financially capable of doing so.
Hajj participation numbers dropped this year from 2 million to 10,000 due to COVID-19. Many local Muslims were unable to make Hajj due to heavy restrictions.
