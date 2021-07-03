The Anoka County Master Gardeners will host a recurring in-person plant and insect diagnostics clinics on Wednesday evenings in July and August at the Bunker Hills Activities Center in Andover.
Residents are invited to bring plant and insect samples collected from their yards and gardens to the clinics, which help Master Gardener volunteers identify species, diagnose issues and offer solutions for growing healthy gardens.
Master Gardener volunteers learn from University of Minnesota Extension educators and receive ongoing training to use evidence-based research and best practices to offer accurate and high-quality education to the wider community.
During these clinics, which were on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, Master Gardeners are equipped with magnifying lenses and microscopes to help identify garden pests and diseases.
“What makes these clinics so popular with residents is that people can see the identification and diagnosis process happening before their eyes,” Lia Spaniolo, program coordinator for the Anoka County Master Gardeners, said in a statement. “Volunteers are also happy to teach people the diagnostic tools for themselves and which trusted smartphone apps make identification easier.”
The mission of the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program is to use research-based horticultural knowledge and practices to deliver educational outreach and project-based efforts that inspire change and promote healthy people, healthy communities and a healthy planet.
Plant and insect diagnostic clinics are 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, July 7 to Aug. 18, in the teaching center at Bunker Hills Activities Center, 550 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW, Andover. There is no cost to participate. For more information on the UMN Extension Master Gardener program in Anoka County visit anokamastergardeners.org.
