The Anoka County Master Gardeners invite the public to attend the 2022 Home Landscaping and Garden Fair at the Bunker Hills Activities Center in Andover on Saturday, April 2.
After a two-year hiatus, volunteers are ready to reengage with the public during this in-person event, which will feature more than 20 speaker presentations across six sessions, a vendor fair, door prizes and make-and-take workshops.
Julie Weisenhorn, University of Minnesota Extension Educator, will present two topics: edible landscaping and xeriscaping with plants for dry conditions. Attendees can also choose among many other classes, including bee-friendly lawns, no-till vegetable gardening and monarch conservation.
Optional make-and-take workshops have an additional materials fee and offer attendees the opportunity to build and take home beeswax luminaries and kokedamas, a Japanese style moss-covered ornamental planter.
“This event is a great opportunity for people to get excited about their gardens coming back to life again after the dormant winter months,” Lia Spaniolo, program coordinator for the Anoka County Master Gardeners, said in a statement. “Attendees also have the opportunity to interact with University experts and Master Gardeners who will share research-based gardening practices that benefit both people and the environment. Register early to make sure you can select your top-class choices.”
All attendees must register online this year by March 23 and can choose from three registration options: morning session, afternoon session or both sessions.
Each morning and afternoon session features a selection of three classes and the vendor fair. Each session is $20 per person to register, and it costs $35 per person to register for both sessions. Learn more online at z.umn.edu/2022HLGF.
No walk-in registrations will be allowed this year.
Class sizes are reduced during this in-person event to allow for social distancing. All attendees will be asked to follow CDC guidelines for masking and safety at the time of the event.
