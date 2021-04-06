Volunteers with the Anoka County Master Gardeners invite the public to join them live on Zoom 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday, April 13 to Sept. 28, to ask questions and get research-based answers from local volunteers.
Visit tinyurl.com/j8cek7n2 and register for free to get access to the Zoom meeting link.
Extension Master Gardener volunteers in Anoka County are knowledgeable about horticulture, growing fruits and vegetables, encouraging pollinator insects and birds in the garden, and many more topics that make up the program’s educational priorities.
Volunteers learn from University of Minnesota Extension educators and receive ongoing training to use evidence-based research and best practices that inform their community engagement efforts.
In 2020 Anoka County Master Gardeners began offering the online interactive Q&A service for the first time as a response to canceled in-person events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group adapted the in-person booths to an online format and offered live Zoom sessions from May to September.
The mission of the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program is to use research-based horticultural knowledge and practices to deliver educational outreach and project-based efforts that inspire change and promote healthy people, healthy communities and a healthy planet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.